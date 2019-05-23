Yesterday Social Contest

You know what’s great about The Beatles? It’s that they’re the kind of band you could really grow with. As a kid, someone inevitably sang or played “Yellow Submarine” for you. Your mom or dad maybe held your hand while singing the sweet tune, “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” And later, before you realized you’d changed, you found yourself deep in the bowels of The White Album and Abbey Road — heartbroken by “Blackbird,” in love with “Something,” and working out some aggression with “Helter Skelter.” They were geniuses who let us in on their growth through amazing songs.

Now, imagine a world where you’re the only one who remembers The Beatles. That’s the premise behind Yesterday, from Universal Pictures. Directed by Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) and starring Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon, and Ed Sheeran, Yesterday is the story of Jack, a guy who wakes up to find he’s the only one who remembers The Beatles. One thing leads to another and soon he’s an international superstar performing their songs as his own. Lucky? Not so fast — he struggles with the guilt of his newfound superpower. Crazy, right?

What’s your Yesterday song? The song out there that you wish you wrote. Send us a cover of you playing it, or write up why you chose it and you could win an Epiphone Casino Guitar – the guitar that John, Paul and George made famous – and a Yesterday prize pack filled with limited edition swag including a Yesterday turntable!

Submissions will be judged by KCRW DJ and living music encyclopedia Eric J. Lawrence!

