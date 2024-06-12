Shoot your shot! with Allison Behringer

As a woman, is it okay to initiate sex? I’m thinking of breaking my celibacy, but men scare me. How do I set boundaries with my parents about staying overnight at my boyfriend’s place?

Allison Behringer, creator of KCRW’s Bodies podcast, dishes advice and calls on all happy couples to look out for their single friends. Plus the story of the worst way she’s been dumped and the best way she’s asked someone out using Venmo.

Read the full transcript here.

P.S. We love your questions, but we also want to hear your stories! It’s Pride month and we want to hear about your dating hits and misses. Have you run into an ex or two? Are you boo’d up for the summer?

Tell us about it! Send a voice memo to sexlife@kcrw.org. We might feature it on the podcast and you’ll stay anonymous.