John Lanchester: The Wall

John Lanchester’s The Wall is a wild love story with a dystopian backdrop. A narrator defends a wall surrounding the coastline of an island country not unlike Britain, but this is a fantasy novel disguised as a climate-change end-of-the-world novel. Midway through the book its nature changes, with surprising reversals, and unpredictable character revelations. From catastrophe comes wonder. John Lanchester has written an adventure novel in Robert-Louis-Stevenson style, and pure fun as the best reason for reading.





Photo by Christopher Ho.