Laila Lalami: The Other Americans

Hosted by
Author, Laila Lalami at KCRW.

Author, Laila Lalami at KCRW. Photo by Christopher Ho.

Laila Lalami’s The Other Americans is a polyphonic novel about social class and identity, with a revelation in every chapter. At the novel’s opening a Moroccan immigrant dies in a suspicious hit-and-run accident, connecting together the stories of nine characters, each with their own context, also connected by an internal sense of not being at the center of the American story. Core questions find answers from outside, alienated perspectives.

Credits

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard