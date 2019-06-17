Laila Lalami’s The Other Americans is a polyphonic novel about social class and identity, with a revelation in every chapter. At the novel’s opening a Moroccan immigrant dies in a suspicious hit-and-run accident, connecting together the stories of nine characters, each with their own context, also connected by an internal sense of not being at the center of the American story. Core questions find answers from outside, alienated perspectives.
Laila Lalami: The Other Americans
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard