In Nathan Englander’s kaddish.com, a secular Jewish son experiments with the task of shepherding his father’s soul safely to rest. This is done through Kaddish, which is not a task he welcomes, nor executes in a typical way. In this streamlined comic masterpiece, crazy extremes are acceptable, acceptable things are crazy, and jokes have mass. What does it mean to be a good son?
Nathan Englander: kaddish.com
Credits
Guest:
Nathan Englander - Novelist and short story writer
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard