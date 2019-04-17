DONATE!

Nathan Englander: kaddish.com

Author, Nathan Englander

Author, Nathan Englander

In Nathan Englander’s kaddish.com, a secular Jewish son experiments with the task of shepherding his father’s soul safely to rest. This is done through Kaddish, which is not a task he welcomes, nor executes in a typical way. In this streamlined comic masterpiece, crazy extremes are acceptable, acceptable things are crazy, and jokes have mass. What does it mean to be a good son?

Nathan Englander - Novelist and short story writer

Michael Silverblatt

Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard

