A stunning graphic novel by one of the medium’s greatest creators, Seth’s Clyde Fans is about people living in a memory fog, and the strange reverie that life takes on when one grows older. The interior experience of a lingering past is portrayed, and sadness, melancholy, failure. Seth says he doesn’t think the past was a better time, but a different time, with a different texture that seeped into him while he grew up.
Seth: Clyde Fans
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard