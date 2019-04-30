Feminist design at The Wing; A Time Capsule for 2019 LA

Soothing colors and shorter furniture are part of The Wing’s women-centric design aesthetic. Photo credit: Madeline Tolle

The Wing is a new “women-centric” private club and co-working space in West Hollywood that signals femininity and feminism through design. Is the result a little bit too perfect? And what would you put inside a time capsule that would reflect Los Angeles today? The Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial near downtown LA is getting a renovation, along with a new 2019 time capsule that will include submissions from the public.

