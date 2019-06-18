Uber wants to add app-based flying taxis to LA's airwaves. Uber Air is set to launch in 2023, and the company has enlisted eight firms to create (pro bono) concept designs for what they call “skyports.” Can drone taxis remedy LA traffic jams, or just add to transit inequity? And, the city has a housing crunch, but are lots of apartments sitting empty? Some city officials want to impose a vacancy tax on landlords and property owners who keep homes vacant.
Flying taxis coming to LA; fining landlords for vacant units
Skyports unveiled for Uber’s flying cars
Uber has “disrupted” taxi cabs, e-scooters and bikes. Now the company’s airborne division, Uber Elevate, wants to add a ride-hailing service in the sky, called Uber Air.
