Flying taxis coming to LA; fining landlords for vacant units

Hosted by
Gensler’s CitySpace concept for Uber Elevate’s Skyport Mobility Hub.

Gensler’s CitySpace concept for Uber Elevate’s Skyport Mobility Hub. Rendering courtesy of Gensler

Uber wants to add app-based flying taxis to LA's airwaves. Uber Air is set to launch in 2023, and the company has enlisted eight firms to create (pro bono) concept designs for what they call “skyports.” Can drone taxis remedy LA traffic jams, or just add to transit inequity? And, the city has a housing crunch, but are lots of apartments sitting empty? Some city officials want to impose a vacancy tax on landlords and property owners who keep homes vacant.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy