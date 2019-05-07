A bill in Sacramento called SB50 would override local zoning rules to legalize small and mid-size apartment buildings around public transit and job centers. How will the bill affect LA's historic residential neighborhoods? And fashion designer Rudi Gernreich used clothing as a medium for his progressive views on sex and gender. A new show at the Skirball Cultural Center tells his story, and shows the outlandish outfits he created.
Historic neighborhoods and SB50; fashion designer Rudi Gernreich
From this Episode:
What the housing density bill might do to historic neighborhoods
California faces a housing crisis. So a bill in the state legislature aims to get lots of housing built -- by overriding local zoning control.
16 min, 57 sec
Credits
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy