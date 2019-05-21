Shade; Cey Adams; Jason Wu

In sunkissed Los Angeles shade is a luxury. Reporter Sam Bloch explains why, and what needs to change for Mayor Eric Garcetti to plant 90,000 trees. The exhibition “Contact High” goes back to the early years of hip hop. Graffiti and graphic artist Cey Adams talks about a career shaped by that era. Jason Wu made a splash in fashion very young. Now he passes on lessons learned to students at Otis College of Art and Design, through a love for 1950s-era uniforms.
Shade: a luxury amenity in LA
Los Angeles is undergoing a transition, from sprawling, car-based culture to a denser, more urban region where people walk and use more mass transit.
Visualizing hip-hop with Cey Adams
Hip hop so rules our world, it’s easy to forget its humble beginnings back in the 1970s and 80s.
