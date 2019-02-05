DONATE!

close

Velvet Buzzsaw; USC’s architecture heist

Hosted by  • 
Rene Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

Rene Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Velvet Buzzsaw.” Photo courtesy Claudette Barius/Netflix

"Velvet Buzzsaw” is a new thriller that takes on the contemporary art world with blood, gore and parody. DnA talks to writer/director Dan Gilroy as well as the real-life LA artist who made the paintings that kill. And in 2012 some furnishings designed by architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Rudolph Schindler disappeared from a warehouse at USC. Now the theft has come to light. What happened?

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton, Avishay Artsy

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE