Velvet Buzzsaw; USC’s architecture heist

"Velvet Buzzsaw” is a new thriller that takes on the contemporary art world with blood, gore and parody. DnA talks to writer/director Dan Gilroy as well as the real-life LA artist who made the paintings that kill. And in 2012 some furnishings designed by architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Rudolph Schindler disappeared from a warehouse at USC. Now the theft has come to light. What happened?
Velvet Buzzsaw slashes through LA’s art scene
Right in the midst of LA’s season of art fairs and festivals, along comes a film that takes a hatchet to LA’s art world.
