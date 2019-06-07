José Andrés, rating the Michelin Guide, and going flexitarian

José Andrés' compost potatoes. Photo credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Chef José Andrés  is unleashing veggie power in his first cookbook in nearly a decade. The Pollans are all about the plant-based diet, too. California’s Michelin Guide is out—who got stars or snubbed? Plus: the Market Report makes its grand return with a new voice.

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia