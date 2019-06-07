Chef José Andrés is unleashing veggie power in his first cookbook in nearly a decade. The Pollans are all about the plant-based diet, too. California’s Michelin Guide is out—who got stars or snubbed? Plus: the Market Report makes its grand return with a new voice.
José Andrés, rating the Michelin Guide, and going flexitarian
From this Episode:
José Andrés: It’s time to give vegetables their respect
With multiple Michelin stars and James Beard awards to his name, chef José Andrés is one of the most celebrated chefs in the world.
20 min, 8 sec
Going 'flexitarian' with the Pollans
“Eat food, not too much, mostly plants” is Michael Pollan ’s famous advice for eating healthy— for the sake of our bodies and the planet. Now his sisters and mom have...
9 min, 11 sec
The Market Report is back!
The Market Report returns after a short hiatus, and it’s got a new voice.
8 min, 32 sec
LA food writers rate California’s Michelin Guide
A decade ago, Michelin came to Los Angeles with a skinny, standalone guide. It didn’t go well, and drew attention to the extreme cultural divide between cities like New York...
12 min, 17 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia