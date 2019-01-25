DONATE!

Magnus Nilsson, Norwegian lunch, and Oaxacalifornia

Hosted by 
Matpakke, or the Norwegian art of packed lunch.

Matpakke, or the Norwegian art of packed lunch. Photo credit: Melk.no

Celebrated Swedish chef Magnus Nilsson returns to Good Food to expand on Nordic baking traditions. We’re also looking at matpakke, or the Norwegian art of packed lunch. Plus, a glimpse into the food of Oaxacalifornia, from the glorious tlayuda to a Lebanese-inspired kitchen in Boyle Heights.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

