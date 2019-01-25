Celebrated Swedish chef Magnus Nilsson returns to Good Food to expand on Nordic baking traditions. We’re also looking at matpakke, or the Norwegian art of packed lunch. Plus, a glimpse into the food of Oaxacalifornia, from the glorious tlayuda to a Lebanese-inspired kitchen in Boyle Heights.
Magnus Nilsson, Norwegian lunch, and Oaxacalifornia
Magnus Nilsson plumbs the depths of Nordic baking
In 2015, Swedish chef Magnus Nilsson of Faviken published an authoritative tome on the culinary treasures of the Nordic region. Now he returns with an equally impressive...
The Norwegian art of lunch
Sure, the spartan nature of the traditional Norwegian packed lunch might seem boring to the average office worker looking forward to their midday meal.
Scandinavian breakfasts with Beatrice Ojakangas
Growing up on a farm in northern Minnesota, Beatrice Ojakangas learned to cook and bake on a wood-burning stove before she could read. Today she’s a James Beard Hall of Fame...
Bill Esparza on “Oaxacalifornia”
Taco correspondent Bill Esparza offers a glimpse into Oaxacan foodways in Los Angeles.
A tlayuda takeover at Smorgasburg LA
Last year there was a persistent buzz about a backyard food stand in South Central LA. When LA Taco ran an article about the operation, interest in Poncho’s Tlayudas...
A Oaxacan-Lebanese kitchen in Boyle Heights
LA Times food critic Patricia Escárcega drops by with a report about her experiences at X’Tiosu Kitchen , a unique Boyle Heights restaurant serving...
Evan Kleiman
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia