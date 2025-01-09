Food aid resources for those affected by the LA fires

As we learn the heartbreaking news that several restaurants have been destroyed by the Palisades Fire (RIP Reel Inn, Cholada Thai, Duke's) and Eaton Fire (RIP Fox's, Side Pie, Everest), it's heartening to see that several restaurants and food businesses are stepping up to offer various forms of food aid. Here are a few that we've quickly compiled. We'll keep adding to this list.

Feel free to send us info and tips at goodfood@kcrw.com. In addition…

Mutual Aid LA has compiled a Fire & Windstorm Resources spreadsheet with additional resources for various kinds of aid including food, animal boarding, and shelter.

FEMA has opened individual grants available for families and individuals who have been impacted by the fires. Click the link and go to the Grants section. Click on the fire you've been impacted by, click on "Designated Areas," click on "Individual Assistance," click on "Apply for Assistance." The page will direct you to directassistance.gov. Find "California," click on Los Angeles, and begin your application.

The Los Angeles Food Policy Council says it is currently working with Food Recovery Organizations in the region to connect them to active food distribution sites for delivery. The organization is coordinating volunteers and sending them to food distribution sites. Please let them know if you need or have volunteers to help coordinate volunteer sites.

South LA Cafe — Exposition Park

South LA Cafe says, "We are providing free groceries, water & masks to anyone impacted by the fires or in need, TODAY at our Western Location, 12-4pm." By today, they mean Thursday, January 9, 2025. The official address is 1700 Browning Blvd., near the intersection of Western Ave. and MLK Blvd.

BLVD MKT — Montebello

The Montebello food hall says, "Our doors at BLVD MRKT are open to anyone displaced or in need. Please don't hesitate to reach out—send us a DM or email us at hola@gentefy.com so we can accommodate you and your family with a free meal or any resources we might be able to coordinate for you."

Rossoblu — Downtown LA

Rossoblu chef and co-owner Steve Samson says he plans to make a big pot of soup today and, "Anyone can come by Rossoblu for a bowl and a hug. You can have as many of each as you need and stay as long as you like." By today, he means Thursday, January 9, 2025. He says the soup probably won't be ready until after 2 p.m. but it will be available indefinitely.

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza — Downtown LA, Westwood

Known for its New York-style slices, Danny Boy's says, "Angelenos: we are heartbroken to see the destruction in our city. If you have been displaced, please come in for pizza on the house. Both Danny Boy's locations will be open to feed our communities. The same goes for the incredible firefighters and first responders out there putting their lives on the line to save our city — we are here to feed and support you. Please come in for pizzas on us."

Petitgrain Boulangerie — Santa Monica

Petitgrain, which makes some of our favorite croissants in LA, is closed today out of an abundance of caution (it was three blocks from the city of Santa Monica's evacuation zone), but co-owner Clémence de Lutz, had been making croissants and other baked goods to deliver to shelters.

Fat + Flour — Culver City

At her Culver City pie shop, Nicole Rucker is offering free bread and coffee today, Thursday, January 9, 2025. "We will be by donation only today. If you need food come get some food, no obligation to pay," she writes.

Pie Trap Pizza — Covina

Pie Trap Pizza in Covina, not far from the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena, is offering free pizza for evacuees and people in need. Call 626-541-0051 to coordinate.

The Abbey — West Hollywood

The WeHo nightlife hub is open today, and they say: "To support our community, we’re offering free meals to anyone displaced by the fires and to the incredible first responders keeping us safe."

Lowboy — Echo Park

Lowboy will be opening its Echo Park takeout window today (Thursday, January 9, 2025) starting at 3 p.m "to offer anyone in our community a free warm meal." The menu will be limited to hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and Impossible burgers with fries.

Villa's Tacos — Highland Park

Although Villa's Tacos has been closed the last couple of days, they write, "My team & I are making as many Villa's Trios as possible to pass out to our firefighters and first responders. If you or anyone you know has any leads (or an exact address) where we can go, please let us know. Thank you. God bless." Lawry's The Prime Rib and Tam O'Shanter — Beverly Hills, Atwater Village

Both establishments will have normal business hours at all locations and will offer "complimentary sandwiches for all first responders & evacuees that join us at the Tam and Beverly Hills (in the bar)." Guests can also donate directly to those affected by the fires on their checks, starting today.

Calico Fish House — Huntington Beach

Chef and co-owner Andrew Gruel says, "DM @ChefGruel on Twitter to coordinate meal or supply deliveries."

Re/Creation Cafe — Mid-City

Re-Creation Cafe says, "For anyone in the Los Angeles area that needs a safe place to shelter or work throughout the day, come to Re/creation Cafe. We are here for you."

Cafe Tropical — Silver Lake

The beloved cafe posted on Wednesday, January 8: "If you are evacuated. If you lost your home. If you just need to be around some other people. Our doors are open for you."

And LA Fire has posted a handy map of mutual aid resources.

LaSorted's Pizzeria — Silver Lake, Chinatown

On Wednesday, January 8, LaSorted's owner Tommy Brockert, was offering free pies to anyone displaced by the fires at the pizzeria's Silver Lake location. On Thursday, January 9, he posted on IG that he was giving away pizzas at both the Silver Lake and Chinatown locations: "If you or anyone you know needs help we're here for it. If you wanna send someone food we're here. We're in this together. We Love LA."

Bé Ù — Virgil Village

Although it closed early on Wednesday, January 8 because of poor air quality, Bé Ù stayed open to provide free meals to fire evacuees and first responders.

Huckleberry — Santa Monica

On Wednesday, January 8, Huckleberry was serving free coffee to first-responders but is closed on Thursday, January 9.

Hollywood Food Coalition — Hollywood

Located on the campus of the Salvation Army at Hollywood and Bronson, the Hollywood Food Coalition is offering regular meal distribution starting at 6:30 p.m. It's serving regular recipients and providing additional support to community partners as possible

Halfsies Snack Shack — Azusa

Halfsies Snack Shack in Azusa and the Dog Haus Running Club have partnered and are looking for volunteers to help prepare and distribute meals, gather donated items, and distribute food and supplies. You can also donate money for groceries, food to cook, packaged/prepared food, bottled water, hygiene supplies, blankets and warm clothing.