Samin Nosrat, Ramadan food traditions, and eating goat

Hosted by
In 2012 James Whetlor founded Cabrito, a company that supplies fine restaurants and retailers with ethically sourced goat meat.

In 2012 James Whetlor founded Cabrito, a company that supplies fine restaurants and retailers with ethically sourced goat meat. Photo courtesy of Cabrito

This week we’re revisiting conversations with recent James Beard winners, including Samin Nosrat on her hit Netflix show “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.” Plus LA Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega visits Anaheim to try a selection of Mexico City antojitos.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia