This week we’re revisiting conversations with recent James Beard winners, including Samin Nosrat on her hit Netflix show “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.” Plus LA Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega visits Anaheim to try a selection of Mexico City antojitos.
Samin Nosrat, Ramadan food traditions, and eating goat
From this Episode:
Anissa Helou on Ramadan’s culinary traditions
The holy month of Ramadan began earlier this week. After sunset, many will break their fasts with customary meals. In 2018, Anissa Helou spoke with Evan about traditional...
10 min, 42 sec
The phenomenon of “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat”
Few food TV shows have resonated like “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” which launched Samin Nosrat into the stratosphere after earning rave reviews last year.
32 min, 51 sec
Goat: a sustainable red meat alternative?
James Whetlor began his culinary career as a chef in London but has since turned to farming goats—which he claims is a sustainable and healthy alternative to eating beef.
8 min, 18 sec
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia