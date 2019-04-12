Ruth Reichl shares stories from her new memoir, “Save Me the Plums,” and Alana Newhouse talks about what made the cut for her new book, “The 100 Most Jewish Foods.” Plus: A review of the Japanese katsu sandwiches at Konbi in Echo Park, how to make Isa Fabro’s Mango Royale pie and turning stinging nettles into cocktails at the market.
Stories from ‘Save Me the Plums’ and ‘The 100 Most Jewish Foods’
From this Episode:
Save Me the Plums
Ruth Reichl had one family ritual growing up: Eating dinner at Luchöw’s on 14th Street in Manhattan, where over the years she and her father would sample every dish and...
18 min, 23 sec
A pitch for Japanese convenience store sandwiches in Echo Park
LA Times restaurant critic Patricia Escarcega recommends you stop by Konbi in Echo Park this week for Japanese eggplant and pork katsu sandwiches.
5 min, 4 sec
How to make Isa Fabro’s Mango Royale pie
Los Angeles pastry chef and KCRW Pie Contest judge Isa Fabro walks us through how to make her signature Mango Royale icebox pie .
8 min, 11 sec
The Market Report: Stinging Nettles
At the Santa Monica Farmers Market, Matt Biancaniello talks about turning stinging nettles into cocktails at his Library Bar residency at the Hollywood Roosevelt...
10 min, 8 sec
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia