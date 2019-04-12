DONATE!

close

Stories from ‘Save Me the Plums’ and ‘The 100 Most Jewish Foods’

Hosted by
Alana Newhouse talks about what made the cut for her new book, “The 100 Most Jewish Foods.”

Alana Newhouse talks about what made the cut for her new book, “The 100 Most Jewish Foods.” Photo credit: Noah Fecks

Ruth Reichl shares stories from her new memoir, “Save Me the Plums,” and Alana Newhouse talks about what made the cut for her new book, “The 100 Most Jewish Foods. Plus: A review of the Japanese katsu sandwiches at Konbi in Echo Park, how to make Isa Fabro’s Mango Royale pie and turning stinging nettles into cocktails at the market.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE