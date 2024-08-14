Is my sex vanilla just because I don’t want a threesome? My ‘no strings attached’ sex life is not as fulfilling as I thought. I don’t want to be a sex doll! How do I navigate external validation and what I really want?

Tracy Clark-Flory explores desire in her book Want Me and weekly newsletter. This week, she joins Myisha in tackling personal versus external desires. Plus, Tracy gives advice to her younger self.

Need sex or relationship advice? Drop Myisha an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might answer your question in a future episode.