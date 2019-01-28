DONATE!

Reissue: Unfictional - Nature Boy

eden ahbez

eden ahbez Photo courtesy of Joe Romersa

While you await new Lost Notes episodes, our producers are selecting favorite music segments from other podcasts as part of a 'Reissue' series.

Today's episode comes from KCRW's very own UnFictional, whose latest season launches today.

Perhaps you've heard the legend about the old Nat King Cole song, “Nature Boy.” One night in 1948, a strange-looking man in robes with long hair and beard, looking like a time traveler from 1968, waits at the stage door of a theater in Los Angeles. He has some sheet music for a song he's written that somehow gets to Nat “King” Cole, who is performing that night. Cole records the song and it ends up becoming a timeless standard.

But that's only one part of the unusual story of Nature Boy eden ahbez, a man so ahead of his time that he spent most of his life out of sync with the world. He was part of a small movement that lead to some of the main elements of what we now think of California "hippie" culture: natural foods, yoga, mediation and environmental conservation. This was decades before they became widely adopted. He became a national figure and wrote one of the most famous songs of the postwar period, all while living apart from modern society.
Reporter Eric Molinsky produced this audio portrait as three-part suite, three stories from three different periods from the life of eden ahbez, featuring ahbez's friend Joe Romersa, writer Bridan Chidester, and farmer/historian Gordon Kennedy.

First presented in January 2014 on KCRW's UnFictional. This episode was produced by Eric Molinsky and edited and mixed by Bob Carlson.
Credits

Producers:
Eric Molinsky, Bob Carlson, Myke Dodge Weiskopf, Nick White

