Rob and his buddy Clif were teenagers when they founded The Freeze, a Boston punk band, in 1978. One of the definitive compilations of music from the Boston’s '80s hardcore punk scene was named after a Freeze song: "This is Boston, Not L.A." They opened for Black Flag, Fear, the U.K. Subs, and toured across the U.S. and Europe. The Freeze remains Cape Cod’s longest running punk band. Like most punk bands from this era, they sang about what they were against: religion, jocks, and conformity. But they were bratty, too, and aimed to offend. Now, 40 years later, Rob and Clif reckon with the lyrics they wrote as teenagers.
Teenage Offenders
Rob and his buddy Clif were teenagers when they founded The Freeze, a Boston punk band, in 1978. One of the definitive compilations of music from the Boston’s '80s hardcore punk scene was named after a Freeze song: "This is Boston, Not L.A." They opened for Black Flag, Fear, the U.K. Subs, and toured across the U.S. and Europe. The Freeze remains Cape Cod’s longest running punk band. Like most punk bands from this era, they sang about what they were against: religion, jocks, and conformity. But they were bratty, too, and aimed to offend. Now, 40 years later, Rob and Clif reckon with the lyrics they wrote as teenagers.
Produced by Rob Rosenthal. Mixed by Rob Rosenthal and Myke Dodge Weiskopf. Edited by Nick White. Editorial help from Samantha Broun.
Rob Rosenthal is an independent producer, lead instructor of the Transom Story Workshop, and host of the HowSound podcast about radio storytelling for PRX and Transom.
Producer: Myke Dodge Weiskopf
Associate Producer: Paulina Velasco
Executive Producer: Jessica Hopper
Creator and Executive Producer: Nick White
Host:
Jessica Hopper
Reporters:
Rob Rosenthal, Myke Dodge Weiskopf, Paulina Velasco, Jessica Hopper