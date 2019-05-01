To Chan Marshall: A Letter to Cat Power

Credits

Written by Hanif Abdurraqib. Produced by Myke Dodge Weiskopf and Paulina Velasco. Mixed by Myke Dodge Weiskopf.

Hanif Abdurraqib is an author, poet and journalist. His most recent book is called Go Ahead In The Rain: Notes To A Tribe Called Quest.

Special thanks to Michael Catano, Michelle Macklem, and Nancy Rosenbaum for their production help. And thanks to all the callers and concert-goers who contributed their personal anecdotes.

Producer: Myke Dodge Weiskopf

Associate Producer: Paulina Velasco

Executive Producer: Jessica Hopper

Creator and Executive Producer: Nick White