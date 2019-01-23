DONATE!

close

With the strike over, what’s next for LAUSD and teachers?

Hosted by  • 
Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles.

Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles. Credit: UTLA.

LAUSD teachers are back in class. They say they’re happy with their new contract. What did they actually achieve? We talk with the teachers union president and LAUSD superintendent.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE