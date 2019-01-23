LAUSD teachers are back in class. They say they’re happy with their new contract. What did they actually achieve? We talk with the teachers union president and LAUSD superintendent.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
With the strike over, what’s next for LAUSD and teachers?
From this Episode:
After the strike: ‘A foundation to move forward’
Thirty-one thousand LAUSD teachers went back to work after six days on the picket lines. The new contract they approved Tuesday gives them a 6 percent raise over two years,...
8 min, 42 sec
LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner on taking the strike’s momentum to Sacramento for more funding
After marathon talks with the teachers union, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner tells Press Play he’s tired but happy that educators and students are back in school, “back...
8 min, 3 sec
Venezuelan president breaks diplomatic and political relations with the U.S.
President Nicolás Maduro gave American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country. This comes after President Trump today announced support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
8 min, 4 sec
Millennials: burned out, overworked, and underpaid
Millennials always seem to be ruining something: the 9 to 5 work week, the diamond industry, dinner dates, napkins (they’d rather use paper towels).
12 min, 26 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer