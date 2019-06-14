Director Simon Kinberg on the dark fate of ‘Dark Phoenix’

A big flop is painful even to the most successful filmmakers. That didn’t stop writer-producer Simon Kinberg from sharing exclusively with The Business his perspective on what went wrong with ‘Dark Phoenix.’ Kinberg has worked as a writer and producer on the X-Men movie franchise since 2006. ‘Dark Phoenix’ was his directorial debut. The film got panned by critics and opened to only $33 million in the U.S. We talked to Kinberg a few days after that brutal weekend. He tells us about the reshoots, release dates changes, and working at Fox as it was being swallowed by Disney.