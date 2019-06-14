A big flop is painful even to the most successful filmmakers. That didn’t stop writer-producer Simon Kinberg from sharing exclusively with The Business his perspective on what went wrong with ‘Dark Phoenix.’ Kinberg has worked as a writer and producer on the X-Men movie franchise since 2006. ‘Dark Phoenix’ was his directorial debut. The film got panned by critics and opened to only $33 million in the U.S. We talked to Kinberg a few days after that brutal weekend. He tells us about the reshoots, release dates changes, and working at Fox as it was being swallowed by Disney.
Director Simon Kinberg on the dark fate of ‘Dark Phoenix’
