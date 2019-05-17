This week, fresh banter! Then, we revisit our conversation with Bing Liu, director of the Oscar-nominated documentary ‘Minding the Gap.’ As a teenager obsessed with skateboarding, he started filming two of his skater friends, and eventually himself, as they moved through a difficult adolescence in Rockford, IL. Over the course of years, Liu realized he had a powerful coming-of-age story on his hands. Liu tells KCRW’s Matt Holzman about following his friends and their fractured families--camera in hand--to make the Peabody-winning ‘Minding the Gap,’ which is available to stream on Hulu.
Revisiting Bing Liu on his film, ‘Minding the Gap,’ now a Peabody winner
From this Episode:
Hollywood news banter
It’s broadcast TV upfronts week in New York! An annual tradition where the networks unveil their fall lineup to advertisers has massively transformed as the focus of the...
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker