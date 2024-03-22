Encore: Steven Yeun finds rage and bitterness in ‘Beef’

When Netflix got the pitch for the limited series Beef, the streamer blew the competition away.

“Netflix had made such an incredible offer to us that it felt like the right place,” explains star Steven Yeun. “They were just kind of gung ho from the very beginning. And they just put it on the table and [were] like, ‘We want to do this.’ And the process with them has been really wonderful.”

Yeun talks about the joys of filming the limited series that would go on to sweep the awards season, earning him two Emmys. He also shares his initial fears of not living up to expectations after being cast in what would become an Academy Award-nominated performance for Minari, and why he and Beef co-star Ali Wong broke out in hives after production wrapped.

