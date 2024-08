BONUS: Rene Redzepi talks about Omnivore, his new TV show

Food is never just food. That's the idea behind, an Apple TV+ series that peels back the layers on eight common foodstuffs — coffee, corn, salt, rice, bananas, chilies, pork, and tuna.

Narrated by Noma chef Rene Redzepi , the show serves up gorgeous images and fascinating characters. But it goes way beyond that. Each episode explores the cultural, historical, and socioeconomic context of a single ingredient, whether that's the connection between coffee cultivation and the 1994 Rwandan genocide or the impact of climate change on rice cultivation in Kerala, India or how a family of Serbian pepper farmers grows peppers in an effort to make exceptional paprika.