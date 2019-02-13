Pan Caliente – Silvana Estrada

Every now and then, you’ll see a claim by some music writer, blogger, or critic, that the subject they are profiling is or will be “the voice of a generation.” Well, today (even though I feel somewhat impulsive), I wish to proclaim Silvana Estrada as “one of Mexico’s greatest young talents and vocalists.” I will show restraint and not engage in hyperbole.

Estrada is 21 years old, and she sings and composes songs about heart-break, lament, and passion. She does so with the most soulful and dulcet voice. Her demeanor is modest and after she sings and gets off the stage, she has a lovely smile and attitude about the future of her life and career as a crooner.

We had a chance to see her perform at Augusto Bracho’s Cantinazo in Mexico City 2 weeks ago, and despite sharing the bill with the talented Alex Ferreira and the captivating Augusto, Silvana Estrada stole the show.

She had jazz vocal training in NY at an early age and upon returning to Mexico, began combining her training with harmonies inspired from her native origins of Xalapa,Veracruz. In a nutshell, Silvana is the vocal embodiment of Mexico’s folkloric, musical past. She is updating it with her burgeoning love for jazz and soul that has always been present and latent in CDMX. Keep tabs on this voice of a… well, you get the idea.