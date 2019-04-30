Pan Caliente Track Premiere: ÌFÉ 'Voodoo Economics'

This morning we bring you the premiere of a new single from one of Puerto Rico's leaders of independent music, ÌFÉ. It's a rhythmic, downtempo jam, that follows the band's Afro-Caribbean roots, and is further inspired by sacred Afro-Cuban bata rhythms and prayers.

"Voodoo Economics" serves as a modern day funeral song, written as a lament for Adolf Wolfgang Siemon-Otero (one of the group's friends, who was murdered in the streets of San Juan, PR). It also takes the opportunity to explore society's obsession with being rich and gaining wealth through any means necessary.