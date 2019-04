Today we bring you a video premiere from Brooklyn based project TOLEDO. The lo-fi, delicate harmonies featured in the track, compliment the beach goth sound of lifelong friends Daniel Álvarez de Toledo & Jordan Dunn-Pilz.

In this particular video - with sequences of old family vacation footage from Spain - you get a sense of nostalgia for simpler times.

Their debut EP Hotstuff is a catchy, 6 song offering that paints a dreamy landscape with harmonies and folk inspired indie music.