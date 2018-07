Fanatic! Several hours from now, I’ll be wheels up for Australia. I’ll be there for a festival date and some other stuff. I’m hoping to bring back some new records.

We’ve got another great batch of tunes lined up for you as you can see.

Next week’s show is already ready and we’ll be back next week with the track list for you.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi