HENRY
ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 490

Play your records and STAY FANATIC!!!

Aug 19, 2018

Fanatic! I hope you’re enjoying your August, as we go headlong into September. I’m trying to get all my warm weather listens done before it’s time to move to my autumn favorites.

Have you gotten your copy of Smote Reverser, the new Oh Sees record yet?! Mine came in a few days ago and it’s a great thing. Perfect record for this month. The Oh Sees will rock the Teragram Ballroom on 10-31-18.

New Escape-Ism album out September 7 on Merge. I’ve heard the record a few times and it’s great. We don’t have long to wait.

Sleep is playing in San Pedro September 15!!! Here’s your info.

A great show awaits you, complete with frogs.

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

