KCRW Broadcast 492

Fanatic! Wow! It’s September! I know that it’s not fall on the calendar for several days but for me, it started yesterday. I did my best to get the last of my summer listening done in the last few days as I transition into autumn listening.



A lot to look forward to release wise. It’s not for me to steal anyone’s thunder but I will say that there are some fantastic records still to come this year and some great ones for next year. You know that as soon as get the green light from the labels, we will get them to you.



As you know, we program the show seasonally. At the beginning of every September, I look back over the summer to see if I got enough listening done. Last year, I let myself down a little but I think I made for it this time around. For June, July and August, I’m showing 313 records played. It might be a few more as sometimes I forget to write them down but most of the time, I do.



I’ve got a lot of shows coming up that will take me to almost the end of the year, so I may lose some traction on getting new titles heard but I’ll do my best from backstages all over. If you want tour date information, it’s here.



My new book Before The Chop IV is back from the printer and ready to go. We will be selling it on the US tour dates exclusively. Remaining copies will go to the site mail order in early November. All copies will be signed by me. My next book is at the proofreader, prepping it for 2019 release as soon as we can turn it around.



I’m listening to our play list right now in the hotel room I’ve been camping out in for the last few days. I think it’s a good one!



Here are some September reminders:



New Escape-Ism album out September 7 on Merge. I’ve heard the record a few times and it’s great. We don’t have long to wait!!!



Sleep is playing in San Pedro September 15! Here’s your info.



New Sleep 12” OUT RIGHT NOW!!!



Dig the show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Hour 1

01. Mirah And Ginger - Oh September / Teenbeat 20

02. Wire - Ex-Lion Tamer / Pink Flag

03. Buzzcocks - Get On Our Own / Another Music in Different Kitchen

04. Joy Division - Shadowplay / Unknown Pleasures

05. The Damned - Sick Of Being Sick / Stiff Singles 1976-1977

06. GØGGS - Burned Entrance / Pre Strike Sweep

07. Amyl & the Sniffers - I'm Not A Loser / Big Attraction & Giddy Up

08. R.E.M. - I Walked With A Zombie / Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye

09. David Bowie - TVC15 (single edit) / single

10. Primitive Motion - In The Space Of Shape Time / By Arc Or Chord

11. The Minutemen - Search / The Punch Line

12. Jim Wilson - Energy / Now Playing

13. One Last Wish - Hide / 1986

14. Radio Birdman - New Race / Radios Appear

15. OCS - Cannibal Planet / Live In San Francisco

16. Fugazi - Lockdown / 13 Songs

17. Our Solar System - Monte Verita / Origins



Hour 2

01. Bellringer - Demon / Jettison

02. Arndales - Half Thrash / Shops

03. Alan Vega - Doctor Deth / 2007

04. Iggy Pop - Livin' On The Edge Of The Night / single

05. Jay Reatard - All Wasted / Singles 06-07

06. Terror Visions - Master Wait / World Of Shit

07. Angry Angles - Things Are Moving (single version) / Angry Angles

08. The Clears - Frozen Fun / The Clears

09. The River City Tanlines - Pretty Please / Coast To Coast

10. Mouse Rocket - I've Seen U Before (Lost Sounds) / Cicada Sounds

11. Lost Sounds - Rearview Mirror / Future Touch

12. The Ooga Boogas - Sentimental Stranger / The Booga Box

13. The Ramones - I Don't Wanna Go Down To The Basement (mono) / 40th Anniversary Ed.

14. The Clash - 1977 / Black Market Clash

15. Tom Waits - Get Lost / Bad As Me

16. Zig Zags - No Blade of Grass / Zig Zags

17. The Warmers - Walking Solves It / The Warmers

18. The Fall - Smile / Perverted By Language