KCRW Broadcast 494

Fanatic! I don’t know about you but this month has been going by fast. I hope you’re getting in as much listening as possible. For the last few nights I’ve been playing a Fall LP starting with Witch Trials and going chronologically. It’s 09-15-18 and I’m at the end of a UK test pressing of Grotesque.

Very happy that this is out, the Stimulators Loud Fast Rules single, now an EP, reissued by the great Frontier Records, owned and operated by our pal and sonic ally, Lisa Fancher. It came out sounding great and thanks to Jack Rabid, there’s an extra track on the record.

Cool that we’re playing the Damned on this show, especially a track from Music For Pleasure. I’m now listening to the Drastic Plastic color vinyl reissue and it sounds great. DP really rocked the Damned and Cramps catalogs. If you want new pressings of early Damned, the Drastic Plastic reissues are a perfect go to.

Did you see that the Voice Of Love album by Julee Cruise finally came out on LP?! Nice!!! I got a copy at Amoeba a few days. Sounds good.

Did you hear the new Boris record Phenomenons Drive? Limited edition 600 on clear vinyl. Sounds great. Boris makes records that sell out in a minute so you might want to get on their mailing list to get the heads up. I wrote Fanatic Denise about it last night because I knew she was on the case. She had it. I went on Discogs and there was 2 for way too much money. I think there are some Japan mail order places that might have it. It was one of their more blink-and-you-missed-it records.

I’m starting a bunch of dates in USA on Monday , so I’m trying to get in all the analog listening in I can. I’ll be in a digital environment for the next few weeks.

We hope you dig the show we have set up for you here. Look at those tracks! Come on! It’s going to be great.

Listen to music as much as you can and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi