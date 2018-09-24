ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 495

Fanatic! I hope you have been enjoying your September.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! I hope you have been enjoying your September. I’m on the road, a show every night. Things are great out here. Below are all the tracks we have lined up. Hope you dig it.

Keep listening and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

KCRW Broadcast 493
Henry Rollins

KCRW Broadcast 493

1 HR, 58 MIN, 53 SEC Sep 09, 2018

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18 This week, as we do every week on Today’s Top Tune, we’re handing out free music for the taking! Let’s kick the week off with solo work from Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker.… Read More

Sep 24, 2018

Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The When it recently came to my attention that seminal English post-punk band The The would be appearing on Morning Becomes Eclectic this coming Monday, in advance of the two L.A.… Read More

Sep 21, 2018

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend How’s it possible that spring 2019 shows are already being booked?! I’m in soft-denial of it all, but it’s happening and they’re going to be good! These are the most… Read More

Sep 19, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed