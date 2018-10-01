KCRW Broadcast 496

Fanatic! I’m on the bus, rolling towards Sioux Falls SD. The shows have been going well and I’m grateful for the chance to be onstage every night.

This is our last show for September and it’s a great one.

Our October shows are all lined up and ready to go. You might think this is a bit much but look who’s writing this: I put together our shows for next month earlier this year in Australia. Why, because when I was there recently, it was Australian autumn. The temperature was perfect for assembling the shows. Hopefully, you will dig them.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry