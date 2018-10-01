ON AIR
KCRW Broadcast 496

Fanatic! I’m on the bus, rolling towards Sioux Falls SD. The shows have been going well and I’m grateful for the chance to be onstage every night.

Sep 30, 2018

This is our last show for September and it's a great one.

This is our last show for September and it’s a great one.

Our October shows are all lined up and ready to go. You might think this is a bit much but look who’s writing this: I put together our shows for next month earlier this year in Australia. Why, because when I was there recently, it was Australian autumn. The temperature was perfect for assembling the shows. Hopefully, you will dig them.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Henry Rollins

