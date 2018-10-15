KCRW Broadcast 498

Fanatic! Sitting in the only restaurant I could find open in this part of Albuquerque, NM. It’s Saturday night and for some reason I have no show. It wasn’t a lack of trying. The hotel restaurant is full of alcohol fueled voices. Luckily, I saw this place and some food is on the way.

The shows have been going great. Last night, Al from Sleep was at the show. Great to finally meet him. Great guy. What a band!

Fanatic, I hope your October has been going great. Mine’s been okay. I’m getting in as much listening as I can in the gym and before the show. I’ve just finished 25 shows straight last night. From now until the 30th, it’s a show a night, two in one night in Portland.

Below you will see that we have a great show lined up for you. We hope you dig it.

Enjoy the month and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi