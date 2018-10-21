ON AIR
KCRW Broadcast 499

Fanatic! I’m sitting on the bus, about to head into the Aladdin Theater here in Portland. I’ve got two shows today. One at 1500 hrs. and one at 2000 hrs. It’s going to be a long day, to say the least.

Oct 21, 2018

The shows have been going great and I’m grateful for a show a night. I’m 33 shows in with 10 to go, I think. This part of the tour wraps up on 10-30-18. If you look below, you’ll see where I’ll be on the next two nights after.

Two shows happening in LA that I wanted to remind you of:

DO NOT FORGET DEPT:

  • 10-31-18: The Oh Sees @ Teragram Ballroom

  • 11-01-18: Molly Nilsson @ The Echo

Fanatic, please take a look at all the great tunes we have lined up! A bit of a concept happening starting in the first hour and ending in the second. We haven’t done this in a few years and I thought it was about time. If you don’t have The Black Album on vinyl and want to take care of that, run, do not walk to the Drastic Plastic reissue of this Damned album and any other Damned reissue on Drastic Plastic. They sound great and are easy to find.

I’ve been getting a fair amount of listening done pre show every evening. I keep starting with the An Ideal For Living EP by Joy Division and go on from there. For the last few nights I’ve been listening to Perverted By Language by The Fall.

Show time looms!

Enjoy the month of months and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

