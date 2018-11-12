KCRW Broadcast 502

Fanatic! As I write this, I’m being cornered by the snarling beast that is the new High On Fire album Electric Messiah. I’m checking the white vinyl version. Good grief is Matt Pike and company consistent. Every HOF album is an absolute monster. Two nights ago, yet again I rocked the new one-sided Sleep 12” with Leagues Beneath. Fantastic. Also, Sleep/OM bassist Al Cisneros just did a two song 10” with the Melvins covering Black Sabbath and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath. It being a Melvins related release, there were some amazing color variants which were gone immediately. I was able to get one and that’s it. Hopefully, they will make this record a little more available because it’s a great one.

Been off the road for almost two weeks. I’d rather be out there but the vinyl sessions have been quite good, so I’m not complaining all that much.

The new Boris/Novembers split 12” is great. I’m sure Fanatic Denise is all over that.

I pre ordered my copy of the new J Mascis Elastic Days album, so I have to wait until tomorrow to pick it up at the post office. Can’t wait to hear this one on vinyl. Could it be that Mr. J is coming to Los Angeles this Friday?! Indeed!

Ian MacKaye, Amy Farina and Joe Lally live in DC tonight.

Wait, I have even more good news. All you need to do is look below at the fantastic list of tunes we have lined up for you. This is going to be a great show. Listen to it at least twice!

Have a great night of listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi