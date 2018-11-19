KCRW Broadcast 503

Fanatic! Happy November to you. I hope you’re getting your listening in. I’m doing the best I can. It’s Sunday afternoon and I plan on keeping the music on for as long as I can. I’m waiting for the tubes to warm up. First will be the yellow vinyl edition of Ty Segall’s new collection of covers called Fudge Sandwich, which we rock a track from in our first hour.

Fanatic, have been able to catch J Mascis on his current tour? I saw him in LA last Friday night at the Lodge. SO GREAT! Time passes so quickly when he’s onstage. High points for me was when he switched up guitars and went for that long jam and when he played Alone. The solos were epic. The newly expanded Ear Bleeding Country Dinosaur Jr. / J Mascis retrospective is out, with liner notes by yours truly. J’s new album Elastic Days is a great thing and totally wins on vinyl.

This Ty record is ruling.

The new High On Fire album Electric Messiah is great. Check out that green/black marble variant out of Europe! Looks cool.

The new Orb album the Space Between is excellent. I played that one last night.

I just opened the mailer with the new Guerilla Toss LP Twisted Crystal in it. SO playing that one today.

Fanatic, it’s a great list of tunes we have lined up for you this evening. Next week’s show is all done and ready to go. Hopefully we don’t get canned! As Fats Waller used to say, “One never knows, do one?”

Get your Black Friday list together and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

