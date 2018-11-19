ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 503

Fanatic! Happy November to you.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 18, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! Happy November to you. I hope you’re getting your listening in. I’m doing the best I can. It’s Sunday afternoon and I plan on keeping the music on for as long as I can. I’m waiting for the tubes to warm up. First will be the yellow vinyl edition of Ty Segall’s new collection of covers called Fudge Sandwich, which we rock a track from in our first hour.

Fanatic, have been able to catch J Mascis on his current tour? I saw him in LA last Friday night at the Lodge. SO GREAT! Time passes so quickly when he’s onstage. High points for me was when he switched up guitars and went for that long jam and when he played Alone. The solos were epic. The newly expanded Ear Bleeding Country Dinosaur Jr. / J Mascis retrospective is out, with liner notes by yours truly. J’s new album Elastic Days is a great thing and totally wins on vinyl.

This Ty record is ruling.

The new High On Fire album Electric Messiah is great. Check out that green/black marble variant out of Europe! Looks cool.

The new Orb album the Space Between is excellent. I played that one last night.

I just opened the mailer with the new Guerilla Toss LP Twisted Crystal in it. SO playing that one today.

Fanatic, it’s a great list of tunes we have lined up for you this evening. Next week’s show is all done and ready to go. Hopefully we don’t get canned! As Fats Waller used to say, “One never knows, do one?”

Get your Black Friday list together and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.19 – 11.23.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.19 – 11.23.18 Check out KCRW’s free daily downloads, coming to you each and every weekday! Kick start the week with new, pop-influenced work from Toro Y Moi. Singer/songwriter Bedouine beckons with a haunting melody. Argentine… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I’ve noticed that both my colleague Aaron Byrd and I have been keeping things nice and eclectic around these parts lately. Therefore, I feel pretty good about narrowing focus a… Read More

Nov 16, 2018

Track Premiere: QUITAPENAS – “Tranquilidad”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: QUITAPENAS – “Tranquilidad” The Southern California sextet QUITAPENAS (whose name means “to remove worries/shame”) has had a whirlwind year and a half. Dating back to their performance at Coachella in 2017, all the… Read More

Nov 15, 2018

Upcoming Events

View all

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed