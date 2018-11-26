ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 504

Fanatic! I hope you used your down time wisely and got the records spinning.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! Knowing this is an internationally grooved on show, I wouldn’t presume that you might be digging yourself out of the last few days of a holiday but if you are, I hope you used your down time wisely and got the records spinning.

I’ve been keeping up my end of the deal as best I can, listening to as much music as possible. I’ve had some great nights. One of the best ones was a relatively short session with the new TV Smith LP Land Of The Overdose, the Jen Sheng pressing of Low by David Bowie and a Cramps bootleg called Songs The Lord Might Have Taught Us. There was something about the combination and order they were played in, it was just great.

Michael Hampton (Faith, One Last Wish, Embrace) and Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty) have a new band called Fake Names. I’ve heard three songs so far. I hope they hurry up and get this record out so we can start playing them on the show. Great stuff.

Fanatic, a new band The C. I. A. and their debut album are happening next month on In The Red. I’ve taken my first pass through it and we will be getting into this one in January when the dust settles on this year. Here’s some info.

As always, we have a robust and made-with-Fanatic-zeal here for you. If you check out the tracks below, you will see that you’re in good company.

Rock the jam session and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.26 – 11.29.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.26 – 11.29.18 ​Check out the great new tracks we’re featuring this week for Today’s Top Tune. Download a song from Austin’s The Texas Gentlemen, and sample Andy Shauf’s side project Foxwarren on… Read More

Nov 26, 2018

Track Premiere: Nicola Cruz – “Arka”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Nicola Cruz – “Arka” This past October it was announced that Ecuadorian artist & beat maker, Nicola Cruz, would be releasing a new album January 2019. The announcement came with a delectable – nearly 6… Read More

Nov 26, 2018

Music For Your (Holiday) Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your (Holiday) Weekend Hope you had a fantastic Thanksgiving. If you’re anything like me, then you’re moving a bit slower today after the big feast. Don’t worry, I have just the excuse to… Read More

Nov 23, 2018

Upcoming Events

View all

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed