KCRW Broadcast 504

Fanatic! Knowing this is an internationally grooved on show, I wouldn’t presume that you might be digging yourself out of the last few days of a holiday but if you are, I hope you used your down time wisely and got the records spinning.

I’ve been keeping up my end of the deal as best I can, listening to as much music as possible. I’ve had some great nights. One of the best ones was a relatively short session with the new TV Smith LP Land Of The Overdose, the Jen Sheng pressing of Low by David Bowie and a Cramps bootleg called Songs The Lord Might Have Taught Us. There was something about the combination and order they were played in, it was just great.

Michael Hampton (Faith, One Last Wish, Embrace) and Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty) have a new band called Fake Names. I’ve heard three songs so far. I hope they hurry up and get this record out so we can start playing them on the show. Great stuff.

Fanatic, a new band The C. I. A. and their debut album are happening next month on In The Red. I’ve taken my first pass through it and we will be getting into this one in January when the dust settles on this year. Here’s some info.

As always, we have a robust and made-with-Fanatic-zeal here for you. If you check out the tracks below, you will see that you’re in good company.

Rock the jam session and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi