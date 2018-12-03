KCRW Broadcast 505

Fanatic! A night off in Stockholm for me. It’s great outside. Things are going well out here. Here are tonight’s tracks, very much hope you enjoy the show!
Lean into your speakers and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Lean into your speakers and STAY FANATIC!!!
Fanatic! A night off in Stockholm for me. It’s great outside. Things are going well out here. Here are tonight’s tracks, very much hope you enjoy the show!
Lean into your speakers and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Host:
Henry Rollins
Top Ten Most Slept On Albums of 2018 As you might imagine, it is a difficult and sometimes daunting task to narrow down our Top Ten lists every year. Each DJ has their own criteria as to why certain… Read More
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 12.3 – 12.7.18 Let’s dive right into the free downloads KCRW is sharing this week, starting with work by sexy and soulful LA based band, The Marías. Karen O. and Danger Mouse recently unveiled the first… Read More