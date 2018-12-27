KCRW Broadcast 508

Henry Rollins

Fanatic! I hope you’ve had some time to get some records listened to. I’ve been in a world of digital playback for the last four weeks but will be back in front of the speakers soon enough. Something to look forward to.

I just hit Lucky Records at 10 Rauðarárstígur in Reykjavik, Iceland two days in a row. Great store and a very knowledgeable staff there. I picked up records by Dauðyflin, Kælan Mikla, Godchilla, BSÍ, Svartidauði and Roht. On the first visit, I got walked through these local bands, went back to the hotel and did my research. The next day, I came back and got some records. We will get into some of these bands early in January. I always enjoy an opportunity to check out music sense I’m unfamiliar with. Some cool music. One of the staff said that some of the Black Metal bands from here started out singing about the devil or whatever but now have shifted to a general “cosmic pessimism.” Sell me some of that!

Show #109, and the last one for the year was a few nights ago in Kiev. It was a good tour and a busy year. I’m looking forward to a few days to catch my breath and some serious vinyl immersion.

I have yet to check out the vinyl version of the new Oh Sees 12”, only having heard the download. There’s that crazy green and silver pressing of Sleep’s Dopesmoker that’s going to have to get played almost immediately. All the records I’m dragging back in a few days, not to mention all the stuff I picked up from Richie at Strangeworld in Melbourne months ago. I’m way behind.

As usual, even it’s just me saying it, we have a great show here for you. New Lorelle Meets The Obsolete. Lore and Beto gave me the green light to play the one track. I have the entire record and it’s a great one. When we get the go ahead, we will get into all of this one. As you can imagine, it’s another great one.

As the holiday season has fairly landed on our collective heads, be careful, celebrate wisely and stay safe.

Befriend your vinyl with great intensity and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi