KCRW Broadcast 513

Henry Rollins

Fanatic! Just got back from the NAMM convention. I was there on behalf of Shure Microphone. It’s always a good time. A ton of people and a long drive there and back but totally worth it.

For the last few days, I’ve been getting song great listening in. Here’s what I got played.

20. Sunn 0))) / Merzbow - The Iron Soul Of Nothing LP

20. Joy Division - The Sound Of Music (3LP version) LP

20. Buzzcocks - 4 demo 7” (red) 7”

20. Joy Division - Joy Division (4 track, all Peel sessions) 7”

20. Experience Unlimited - Somebody’s Ringing the Doorbell 7”

20. Cramps - Live EP (yellow cover wrapper, clear vinyl / white label / small hole) 7”

21. X Ray Spex - Oh Bondage, Up Yours (TWNDISH 1978) / Identity (blue) 7”

21. VA - Javanese Gamelan Music Vol. III LP

21. VA - Afghanistan Et Iran - Disques Vogue LP]

21. High On Fire - Surrounded By Thieves (test press) LP

21. The Velvet Underground - The Scepter Sessions LP

21.OCS - Live In San Francisco (clear vinyl w/ a bit of blue, pink & purple 300 pressed) LP

22. - Nothin’!

23. David Bowie - Station To Station (Holy Hawk Taiwan pressing) LP

23. Joy Division - Misplaced (green/clear splatter 5 sets pressed) LP

23. Escape-Ism - The Lost Record (test pressing) LP

23. Rowland S Howard Pop Crimes (red vinyl reissue) LP

23. Collate - Liminal Concerns (green/pink cover variant) 12”

24. Kaelan Mikla - Kælan Mikla (numbered ed.) LP

24. Dumb Punts - The Big One LP

24. High On Fire - Death Is This Communion (test press) LP

24. Joy Division - Misplaced (black/clear splatter 5 sets pressed) LP

25. The Damned - Machine Gun Etiquette (blue marble vinyl Drastic Plastic reissue) LP

25. The Damned - Doom The Damned (green vinyl) LP

25. Warsaw - Reaction (red vinyl) LP

25. The Make Up - Save Yourself (test pressing) LP

25. Chain And The Gang - Music’s Not For Everyone (test pressing) LP

25. Ex-Cult - Blurry 7”

25. Auntie Pus - Half-Way To Venezuela / Marmalade Freak 7”

We have a great show lined up for you, Fanatic. It bounds freely across the spectrum and makes for a great two hours. I hope you listen to it at least twice. Next week’s show is all ready go and it’s awesome from start to finish. SO MANY GREAT RECORDS COMING OUT THIS YEAR!!!

Stay tuned and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi