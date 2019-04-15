KCRW Broadcast 524

Fanatic! How ya goin’ mate?! I’m down the street from the Sydney Opera House in fantastic Sydney, Australia. Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock and Roll is doing four shows in Australia and I thought it was best to not miss them. Also, there’s record stores.

Fanatic, have you rocked the 4LP live Sleep album on Third Man yet? A few nights ago, I was a few minutes into the first side and the power went out in my street. I started again the next night and made it all the way though. Can’t wait to get into this one again. I remember when I was hanging out in Albuquerque last year with bassist Al Cisneros, and asked him what was happening with Sleep. He said they were going to record live, hoping for a good night and the 4LP set. Months later, I see the heads up for the set. It’s one of those membership releases, which isn’t cool but thanks to capitalism Discogs and eBay, there’s a lot of them for sale. The set totally rocks. I can’t wait to hear this one again.

I hope you liked the hang out with Mr. Ian Svenonius. He’s one of my favorite people. On the topic of live guests, we have confirmed that on May 5, we will have the one and only Alex Cameron. We will be playing tracks of his choice, along with a track from his forthcoming album. I’ve been playing it for weeks now and it’s amazing.

Mark your calendar: Sunday, May 5: Alex Cameron will be live in the studio with X, Am-Rock and myself. Should be great!

Remember:

Messthetics / Anna Connolly / Craig Wedren show at Zebulon is on 04-17-19.

Mdou Moctar show at Zebulon is on 04-20-19

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IAN MACKAYE APRIL 16!!!

The tracks below sound great together. We hope you dig the music.

Rock the jam session and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi