KCRW Broadcast 525

Fanatic! I hope you had a great 04-20-19. I had a night off in Melbourne, Australia and listened to Dopesmoker by Sleep.

Tough decision to make for this show, Fanatic. We either have some fun and have a post 4-20 hang out or celebrate the 72nd birthday of the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock and Roll. I went with the former, only because we listen to the man all the time anyway.

I’m in Melbourne, Australia at the moment. It’s 1408 hrs. on April 21. Iggy will be playing here several hours from now. I’m heading down to the venue with the band in about an hour. I’ve seen the man and the band three times over the last week. Tonight’s show is the last of their Australian run.

The record stores have been good and I have one more to go. I’ll list some of the titles I’ve picked up since I’ve been here in next week’s notes. I’ll start getting them into the shows as soon as I can.

Tonight, we offer up a 100% conceptual show. It either goes over fantastically or it bombs!

A few things I wanted to bring to your attention.

Our good pal and sonic ally, Charles Moothart and his band CFM will be doing shows at Zebulon in June. As I get the info, I’ll start reminding you, also, soon we’re going to start playing tracks from his excellent new album Soundtrack For An Empty Room coming out soon on In The Red.

In two weeks, on May 5, Alex Cameron will be our live in studio guest. Should be a great one!

Ex Hex will be at the Teragram Ballroom on the 25th of this month. I’ll be getting off a flight from Toronto a few hours before they go on and will do my best to make it.

I got a new job. Very excited about this. You can check out the results here.

On the first two Iggy shows, the ones at the Sydney Opera House, he and the band encored with Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand. Wow!

It’s so great to be back in Australia.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IGGY!!!

Enjoy the show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi