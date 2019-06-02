KCRW Broadcast 531

Fanatic. On Friday night, I was a in a car in Lima, Peru when Heidi sent me word that the great Roky Erickson had passed away. In my hotel room, I worked on a new show for tonight, until about 0300 hrs. and a few hours later, headed to the airport to get back here, via El Salvador. I'm pretty beat but we have a great show.

If you've listened to this show, you're probably a bit familiar with Rok's amazing music. You really can't put a genre to the man. He was truly his own thing. It is of course sad that he's gone but he beat the odds and triumphed like few have had to do. I can't overstate to you, Fanatic, what a singular talent Roky was. Incredible. We're going to tell you all about it in hour one of our show tonight.

We are so lucky to have his music. I was right place/time to hear his music a long time ago when Raymond Pettibon played me Roky's The Evil One album. That was all it took.

Our second hour is fantastic. You can check it below. I just played it back, now that I've had a little sleep and it still holds.

A little housekeeping, if you will. I promised last week's tracks from our super cool interview with the great Craig Leon. I'm still buzzing from that one.

Okay, to remind and update you:

01. Charles Moothart aka CFM: June 10, 17 and 24 at Zebulon

02. Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds shows happening almost immediately in Southern California. For June: 10 in San Diego @ Casbah, 11 in LA @ Echo, 12 in Long Beach @ Alex's Bar. Fanatic, you know that Kid's records are great but they're only a hint of what the live show is. Wow! doesn’t even begin to describe it. I saw them in Washington DC recently and it was easily the best I've ever seen them. I'm going to go to as many of these So Cal dates as I can. https://www.songkick.com/artists/137829-kid-congo-and-the-pink-monkey-birds

Also, get in on this: https://intheredrecords.com/collections/frontpage/products/kid-congo-the-pink-monkeybirds-dracula-boots-red-vinyl

03. There is a thing called KCRW Berlin. It's KCRW but it's in Berlin. Engineer Am-Rock and I will be doing a show for them. Initially, they asked if they could just run our show as a repeat. I thought about it and concluded that wasn't nearly Fanatic enough. So, I decided that we were going to do a totally different show for KCRW Berlin. It might have some of the same new songs in the mix as what we're doing here but we'll be rotating in some older tracks as well. I've already finished two of them. Who needs sleep? We're standing by to get the confirmed start date and time slot. It should be soon. As soon as we get it, so shall you. Should be good. Should be a ton of extra work for two already busy people but what the hell. This is what staying Fanatic is all about, Fanatic.

Fanatic, please tune in if you can tonight. It's going to be a great one!

Rock your Roky albums and stay Fanatic.

–– Henry

