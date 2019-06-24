KCRW Broadcast 534

Fanatic. Tonight, a double tribute. We start with a block of Thin Lizzy to remember the passing of Philomena Lynott and in hour two, we say happy birthday to Alan Vega, who was born today in 1938.

One last CFM show at Zebulon tomorrow night on the 24th.

I hope you enjoy the show, it’s a little different than what we usually do but I thought this was a good way to go.

We have some really cool shows planned ahead. It should be a great summer of listening.

Keep cool and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi