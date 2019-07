Fanatic. Another great show lined up for you. Great show last Friday night that I found out about only a day or so before, Olivia Neutron-John played at the Chewing Foil Gallery. Anna was amazing.

Next week’s show is all ready to go. We have a fantastic month of listening, please tune in if you can.

Enjoy the show and stay Fanatic.

–– Henry

Instagram: HenryandHeidi