José James: KCRW Live from HQ

Minnesota-born, New York-based soul-jazz artist José James emerged as a striking musical presence in the late ‘00s — his resonant croon and light-touch use of hip-hop production techniques established him as an artist with a timeless sound still very much in line with contemporaries like Gnarls Barkley, Mayer Hawthorne, and Corrine Bailey Rae. It’s no wonder that British DJ, label head, and tastemaker-supreme Giles Peterson was an early adopter, signing James to Peterson’s then-nascent record label, Brownswood Recordings, to release James’ first LP The Dreamer in 2008.

In the ensuing years, James has graced some of the world’s most renowned stages, including the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl. He’s collaborated with heavy-hitters like Jazzanova, Kris Bowers, and Laura Mvula, and his albums have continued to run the gamut from his soul-jazz-hop signature, to faithfully executed songbook standards, to playful-yet-reverent takes on the catalogs of some of his favorite artists including Erykah Badu and Bill Withers.