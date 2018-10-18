Ardalan Mix

Just in time for Halloween, Ardy rises again with Minimal Effort for their All Hallow’s Eve event, with a live DJ set among an industry-leading lineup at the historic Belasco Theater on on Saturday, October 27th. The bash is sure to provide an intimate party experience for the House and Techno community in Los Angeles.
We are thrilled to welcome Ardalan to KCRW for an exclusive guest set on Metropolis.
1. Life's Track - Wasting My Time (feat. Mar G)
2. No Moon - Sirens
3. Jamez - Darklands (Sterac Remix)
4. Phoenecia –Odd Job (Rhythm Box)
5. CEM3340 - I Can’t Get Wrong
6. Skee Mask - Dial 274
7. CRVEL - VEO I
8. DJ T-1000 - Minimized
9. Housemeister - Late At Night
10. Laksa - Delicates
11. Trance Wax - Trance 1
12. Datassette - People Without Mouths
13. Strafe - Set it Off (Justin Martin remix)
14. Polygon Window - Portreath Harbour