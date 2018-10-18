ON AIR
Ardalan Mix

Iran born and SF-based DJ/producer Ardalan has been carving out his reputation in the electronic scene. Known for their energy, sass, and wickedly wry samples, his mixes and remixes always offer a fresh perspective to the eager ear. Original efforts include those released with Justin Martin, “Mr. Spock,” and a 2010 party anthem charted by Diplo and Jesse Rose, “LEZGO,”

Oct 20, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Just in time for Halloween, Ardy rises again with Minimal Effort for their All Hallow’s Eve event, with a live DJ set among an industry-leading lineup at the historic Belasco Theater on on Saturday, October 27th. The bash is sure to provide an intimate party experience for the House and Techno community in Los Angeles.

We are thrilled to welcome Ardalan to KCRW for an exclusive guest set on Metropolis.

For more information visit www.minimaleffort.net

Photo courtesy of Ardalan.

Track List:

1. Life's Track - Wasting My Time (feat. Mar G) 
2. No Moon - Sirens
3. Jamez - Darklands (Sterac Remix)
4. Phoenecia ‎–Odd Job (Rhythm Box)
5. CEM3340 - I Can’t Get Wrong
6. Skee Mask - Dial 274
7. CRVEL - VEO I
8. DJ T-1000 - Minimized
9. Housemeister - Late At Night
10. Laksa - Delicates
11. Trance Wax - Trance 1
12. Datassette - People Without Mouths
13. Strafe - Set it Off (Justin Martin remix)
14. Polygon Window - Portreath Harbour

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

