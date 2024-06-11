LA duo Brijean’s lush 'n' dreamy waltz, "Euphoric Avenue," invites us to slow down and savor the sounds as we eagerly await the July 12th release date of their new LP Macro. And we're clearly feeling very anticipatory around these parts since "Euphoric Avenue" easily racked up more spins than anything else last week.

New and notable: Spanish-French, Latin-alternative impresario Manu Chao's "Viva Tu" is a future campfire strummer in the making, landing just in time for all those balmy summer nights ahead.

Top 30 Albums (6.11.2024)

1 Brijean “Macro” 2 Various Artists “Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense” 3 KAYTRANADA “TIMELESS” 4 Moses Sumney “Vintage” [Single] 5 The Marías “Submarine” 6 Jamie xx “In Waves” 7 James Blake “Thrown Around” [Single] 8 Peggy Gou “I Hear You” 9 NxWorries “Why Lawd?” 10 Justice “Hyperdrama” 11 Meridian Brothers “Mi Latinoamerica Sufre” 12 Gavin Turek “IOU” [Single] 13 Friko “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” [Single] 14 Clairo “Charm” 15 Habibi “Dreamachine” 16 L’Impératrice “Pulsar” 17 Tems “Born in the Wild” 18 Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation “Things Are Getting Better” 19 Cigarettes After Sex “X's” 20 Hiatus Kaiyote “Love Heart Cheat Code” 21 Flamingosis “Better Will Come” 22 Childish Gambino “Altavista” 23 Crumb “Amama” 24 Andrew Bird Trio “Sunday Morning Put-On” 25 Emilíana Torrini “MISS FLOWER” 26 Elkka “Prism of Pleasure” 27 Manu Chao “Viva Tu” [Single] 28 Los Bitchos “Talkie Talkie” 29 Jessica Pratt “Here in the Pitch” 30 Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”